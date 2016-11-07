A flash flood warning has been issued for portions of Jefferson County until 4:15 PM on Monday, June 18th.

Wet weather looks to continue in Southeast Texas for the next few days. Keep the umbrella and rain jacket handy, as you'll likely be dodging the rain as you head to work.

This will keep temperatures down through Thursday as well. Temperatures will start to climb to near normal levels for Friday and the weekend with more sunshine, and less rain around.

Triangle Tonight: On-and-off scattered rain/storms. Lows in the middle to lower 70s. Winds: Southeast 5-15 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: On-and-off scattered rain/storms. Lows in the middle to lower 70s. Winds: Southeast 5-15 mph.

Triangle Tuesday: Cloudy with on-and-off scattered rain/storms, and windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds: Southeast 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Lakes Area Tuesday: Cloudy with on-and-off scattered rain/storms, and windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds: Southeast 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday(6/20): Cloudy with a 70% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 86°. Winds: Southeast 10-20 mph.

Thursday(6/21) Cloudy, with a 30% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 89°. Winds: Southwest 5-15 mph.

Friday(6/22): Decreasing clouds with a 20% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 91°. Winds: Southwest 5-15 mph.

Saturday(6/23): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 10% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 92°. Winds: South 10-15 mph.

Sunday(6/24): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 10% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 78°. High near: 92°. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Monday(6/25): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 10% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 92°. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Forecast by Meteorologist Eric Brill

