BEAUMONT — We are changing months but not the weather pattern over Southeast Texas.

Heading into October rain chances remain in the forecast. Even though rain coverage drops some on Tuesday and Wednesday. The rain coverage returns to at least 40% by the end of the week into the weekend. A this point we need a fairly strong cold front to change the weather pattern overhead and that is just not in the forecast anytime soon. Keep the umbrella handy this week!

Triangle Today: Partly sunny and humid with a 50% coverage of rain. Highs in the middle 80's. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Partly sunny and humid with a 50% coverage of rain. Highs in the middle 80's. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly cloudy and humid. Lows in the middle 70's. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly cloudy and humid. Lows in the lower 70's. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday(10/2): Mostly sunny, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 90°. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Wednesday(10/3): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 89°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Thursday(10/4): Partly sunny and humid with a 40% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 88°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Friday(10/5): Partly sunny and humid with a 40% coverage of rain/thundershowers. Low near: 75°. High near: 87°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Saturday(10/6): Partly sunny, humid with a 40% coverage of rain/thundershowers. Low near: 76°. High near: 86°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Sunday(10/7): Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 50% coverage of rain/thundershowers. Low near: 76°. High near: 85°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

