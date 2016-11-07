More wet weather ahead for Southeast Texas, as rain chances will stay up through Thursday.

A stationary front is extending from Central Texas into Arkansas, and that is helping keep rain chances up. Since we are on the south side of that stationary front, the warm and moist Gulf air continues to linger over Southeast Texas. That helps not only the air stay humid, but keep rain chances up until it dissipates/moves out.

Temperatures, of course, will be limited due to the cloud cover and rain, as highs look to struggle to reach 90° through Friday. Low temperatures at night will still be at or slightly above average, so it isn't like the air conditioner will get a break at night.

As Friday and next weekend come about, rain chances will start to go down slightly due to the stationary front breaking down. While rain chances won't be non-existent, a 30% chance quite a bit lower than a 70% chance!

Tropical Storm Isaac formed in the Central Atlantic Ocean, and looks to move into the Caribbean over the next five days. This storm is worth keeping an eye on, as this storm is far enough south that it could move into the Gulf of Mexico. With that said, it isn't a direct threat to Southeast Texas (or even the United States as a whole) at this point, but worth keeping in mind.

Triangle Tonight: A few showers, warm and humid. Lows in the middle 70's. Winds: South 3-8 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Scattered rain/storms, which could deliver heavy rain at times. Lows in the middle to lower 70's. Winds: South 3-8 mph.

Triangle Sunday: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 70% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Highs on either side of 90°. Winds: Light and variable.

Lakes Area Sunday: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 70% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Highs on either side of 90°. Winds: Light and variable.

Extended Forecast

Monday(9/10): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 70% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 84°. Winds: East 3-8 mph.

Tuesday(9/11): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 80% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 73°. High near: 82°. Winds: East 4-10 mph.

Wednesday(9/12): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 80% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 86°. Winds: East 4-10 mph.

Thursday(9/13): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 70% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 73°. High near: 88°. Winds: East 5-11 mph.

Friday(9/14): Partly sunny, warm, humid with a 30% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 88°. Winds: Southeast 5-11 mph.

Saturday(9/15): Partly sunny, warm, humid with a 30% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 92°. Winds: South 3-8 mph.

