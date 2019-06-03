Despite spring like temperatures the winter gloom remains in Southeast Texas this weekend.

Cloudy and damp today with more scattered light rain and drizzle. Temperatures warm into the 70's this afternoon.

Not a lot of change through the next 7 days. We are stuck in a pattern that keeps moisture flowing in from the Gulf of Mexico. The moisture will keep skies mostly cloudy with random showers and drizzle each day. There are indications a cold front will push through towards the end of next week that should finally clear out some of the rain.

Triangle Today: Cloudy with a 40% coverage of light showers. Highs in the middle 70's. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Cloudy with a 40% coverage of light showers. Highs in the lower 70's. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Cloudy with a few light showers and patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60's. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Cloudy with a few light showers and patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60's. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Extended Forecast

Saturday (3/9): Mostly cloudy with a 50% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 67°. High near: 76°. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Sunday (3/10): Mostly cloudy skies with a 40% coverage of showers. Low near: 63°. High near: 77°. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Monday (3/11): Mostly cloudy with a 50% coverage of light showers. Low near: 65°. High near: 75°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Tuesday (3/12): Cloudy skies with a 40% coverage of light showers. Low near: 61°. High near: 74°. Winds: Southeast 5-15 mph.

Wednesday (3/13): Mostly cloudy with a 70% coverage of rain/storms. Low near: 66°. High near: 76°. Winds: South 10-20 mph.

Thursday (3/14): 60% coverage of rain/storms, mostly cloudy and warm. Low near: 68°. High near: 75°. Winds: South 5-15 mph.