Get ready for a streak of hot and dry weather here in Southeast Texas.
The forecast for today only calling for a slight chance for a few showers or thunderstorms.
Tuesday through Sunday this week the forecast is a dry one with highs in the lower to middle 90's.
Be ready for the heat. Stay in the shade as much as you can and stay hydrated.
Triangle Today: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a 20% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. Winds: North 5-10 mph.
Lakes Area Today: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a 20% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. Winds: North 5-10 mph.
Triangle Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds: West 5-10 mph.
Lakes Area Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds: West 5-10 mph.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday(5/29): Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Low near: 74°. High near: 95°. Winds: Southwest 5-15 mph.
Wednesday(5/30): Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Low near: 75°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 5-15 mph.
Thursday(5/31): Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Low near: 74°. High near: 94°. Winds: South 5-15 mph.
Friday(6/1) Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Low near: 76°. High near: 95°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.
Saturday(6/2) Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Low near: 75°. High near: 95°. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.
Sunday(6/3) Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Low near: 76°. High near: 96°. Winds: Southwest 5-15 mph.
Forecast by 12News Meteorologist Jeff Gerber