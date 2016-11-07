Get ready for a streak of hot and dry weather here in Southeast Texas.

The forecast for today only calling for a slight chance for a few showers or thunderstorms.

Tuesday through Sunday this week the forecast is a dry one with highs in the lower to middle 90's.

Be ready for the heat. Stay in the shade as much as you can and stay hydrated.

Triangle Today: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a 20% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. Winds: North 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a 20% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. Winds: North 5-10 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds: West 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds: West 5-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday(5/29): Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Low near: 74°. High near: 95°. Winds: Southwest 5-15 mph.

Wednesday(5/30): Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Low near: 75°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Thursday(5/31): Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Low near: 74°. High near: 94°. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Friday(6/1) Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Low near: 76°. High near: 95°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Saturday(6/2) Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Low near: 75°. High near: 95°. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

Sunday(6/3) Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Low near: 76°. High near: 96°. Winds: Southwest 5-15 mph.

Forecast by 12News Meteorologist Jeff Gerber

© 2018 KBMT