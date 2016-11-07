BEAUMONT — Scattered rain is expected for the second half of the weekend, but those rain chances look to gradually go down during the work week.

Temperatures look to stay above average for most of the next seven days, but a little bit less humidity does look to move into SETX for the middle of the week. That will be a great thing for two reasons. 1) Of course, most people enjoy being outdoors when it isn't as muggy! 2) This will likely keep potential tropical cyclone 14 (which is likely to become Michael) away from Texas.

PTC 14 is attempting to get it's act together in the Northwest Caribbean, and is likely to move into the Gulf of Mexico by the beginning of the work week. For the time being, the anticipation is that this storm will likely go somewhere between New Orleans and Tallahassee, Florida as either a tropical storm or potentially a weak hurricane.

More sunshine looks to develop in Southeast Texas by Thursday onward.

Triangle Tonight: Evening showers followed by decreasing clouds. Warm and humid with patchy morning fog. Lows in the middle 70s. Winds: Southeast 4-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Evening showers followed by decreasing clouds. Warm and humid with patchy morning fog. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds: Southeast 4-10 mph.

Triangle Sunday: Partly sunny, warm and humid with 50% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: Southeast 5-11 mph.

Lakes Area Sunday: Partly sunny, warm and humid with 50% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Highs approaching 90°. Winds: Southeast 5-11 mph.

Extended Forecast

Monday(10/08): Partly sunny warm and humid with a 30% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 89°. Winds: Southeast 7-13 mph.

Tuesday(10/09): Partly cloudy, warm and humid with a 30% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 73°. High near: 89°. Winds: Southeast 6-12 mph.

Wednesday(10/10): After a 20% coverage of showers, decreasing clouds with lower humidity. Low near: 72°. High near: 90°. Winds: North 4-10 mph.

Thursday(10/11): Mostly sunny with lower humidity. Low near: 66°. High near: 87°. Winds: North 4-10 mph.

Friday(10/12): Partly cloudy with near average temperatures. Low near: 65°. High near: 85°. Winds: North 4-10 mph.

Saturday(10/12): Partly cloudy and warm. Low near: 66°. High near: 87°. Winds: East 3-9 mph.

