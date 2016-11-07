BEAUMONT — Rain coverage climbing higher for this weekend and next week.

Today will be the last day rain coverage will be below 50% for the next several days. A few showers today, but get ready for a wet weather pattern to move in for the weekend through next week. Plenty of moisture overhead combined with weak disturbances moving through the area will spark off scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon. No one day will be a washout but rain could linger through a good portion of each day. Have your rain gear ready!

The end of next week there is a chance for a cold front to bring in some drier and cooler air to Southeast Texas. It is a wait and see game to see if the front will push all the way through or stall overhead. We will keep you updated!

Triangle Today: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90's. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90's. Winds: South 4-9 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the middle 70's. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the middle 70's. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Friday(9/21): Mostly cloudy, humid with a 60% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 77°. High near: 88°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Saturday(9/22): Cloudy, humid with a 70% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 76°. High near: 85°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Sunday(9/23): Cloudy, humid with a 60% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 75°. High near: 86°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Monday(9/24): Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 75°. High near: 88°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Tuesday(9/25): Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 60% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 76°. High near: 89°. Winds: South 3-10 mph.

Wednesday(9/26): Mostly cloudy, warm and, humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 75°. High near: 88°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

