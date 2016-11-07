We are rounding out the work week with more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain coverage tody will be near 40%.

The holiday weekend forecast is calling for falling rain chances and increasing temperatures. Only a slight chance for a few showers Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower 90's. Monday no rain in the forecast with highs in the middle 90's.

Next week the the forecast will be dry and hot with highs in the middle 90's.

Triangle Today: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a 40% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 90. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 50% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 90. Winds: South 3-8 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Partly cloudy and warm. Lows in the lower 70's. Winds: South 3-8 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Partly cloudy and warm. Lows near 70. Winds: South 3-8 mph.

Extended Forecast

Saturday(5/26) Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 71°. High near: 92°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Sunday(5/27): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 71°. High near: 93°. Winds: North 2-10 mph.

Memorial Day Monday(5/28): Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Low near: 73°. High near: 95°. Winds: North 5-10 mph.

Tuesday(5/29): Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Low near: 74°. High near: 94°. Winds: North becoming Southwest 5-10 mph.

Wednesday(5/30): Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Low near: 75°. High near: 94°. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

Thursday(5/31): Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Low near: 74°. High near: 95°. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Forecast by 12News Meteorologist Jeff Gerber

