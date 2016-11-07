BEAUMONT — Cool but drier weather conditions look to move back into Southeast Texas for Tuesday and most of Wednesday.....

Expect high temperatures to only reach the lower 60s for highs for the next couple of days. With that said, partly cloudy skies will return to the region, and rain chances will be down quite a bit compared to Monday. A few showers are possible for late Wednesday, but look to mainly happen overnight into Thursday morning. Thursday, as a whole will get progressively better with a little bit more sunshine during the PM hours than the morning!

The return of rain will be possible on Friday afternoon and evening. After that, for the last weekend of November, will feature split weather days. By that, I mean that Saturday will be a dry one, but come Sunday, a few showers are possible.

Temperatures for Friday and Saturday will get into the lower 70s and upper 60s, but expect a cooling trend for late Sunday and Monday.

Triangle Tonight: Becoming mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the middle 40s. Winds: North 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Decreasing clouds and cool. Lows in the middle 40s. Winds: North 5-15 mph.

Triangle Tuesday: Becoming sunny and cool. High temperatures in the lower 60s. Winds: North 5-15 mph.

Lakes Area Tuesday: Sunny and cool. High temperatures in the lower 60s. Winds: North 5-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday(11/21): Increasing clouds through the day with an 30% coverage of PM rain. Low near: 41°. High near: 62°. Winds: North 5-10 mph.

Thanksgiving Thursday(11/22): Starting off mostly cloudy, but becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Low near: 45°. High near: 63°. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Friday(11/23): Mostly cloudy skies with a 70% coverage of PM rain/storms. Low near: 50°. High near: 67°. Winds: East to West 5-15 mph.

Saturday(11/24): Becoming partly sunny and warm. Low near: 46°. High near: 71°. Winds: Northwest to South 5-10 mph.

Sunday(11/25): Partly sunny with a 20% coverage of showers. Low near: 57°. High near: 70°. Winds: South to Northwest 10-20 mph.

Monday(11/26): Partly sunny and cooler. Low near: 41°. High near: 54°. Winds: Northwest 5-15 mph.

