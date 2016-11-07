BEAUMONT — Cool but drier weather conditions look to move back into Southeast Texas for Tuesday and Wednesday.....

Expect high temperatures to only reach the lower 60s for highs for the next couple of days. With that said, partly cloudy skies will return to the region, and rain chances will be down quite a bit compared to Monday. As Thanksgiving rolls around, some shower do look to fall within SETX, especially during the AM hours. Thursday will get progressively better, as a little bit of sunshine will filter in through the clouds come the afternoon!

The return of rain will be possible on Friday afternoon and evening. After that, for the last weekend of November, dry conditions look to be ahead, but mostly cloudy skies will remain.

Temperatures for Friday and Saturday will get into the lower 70s, but expect a cooling trend for Sunday and Monday.

Triangle Tonight: Cloudy skies with overnight showers ending by daybreak. Lows in the middle 40s. Winds: North 5-15 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Cloudy skies with showers ending by about 10 PM. Lows in the middle to lower 40s. Winds: North 5-15 mph.

Triangle Tuesday: Decreasing clouds and cool. High temperatures in the lower 60s. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies will become sunny in the afternoon. High temperatures near 60°. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday(11/21): Increasing clouds through the day with an 10% coverage of PM rain. Low near: 44°. High near: 63°. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Thanksgiving Thursday(11/22): Mostly cloudy, 20% coverage of AM showers especially within the Golden Triangle. Low near: 47°. High near: 66°. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Friday(11/23): Decreasing clouds with a 40% coverage of PM rain/storms. Low near: 53°. High near: 73°. Winds: East to Northwest 5-15 mph.

Saturday(11/24): Mostly cloudy and warm. Low near: 55°. High near: 72°. Winds: West to South 5-10 mph.

Sunday(11/25): Mostly cloudy and cooler. Low near: 61°. High near: 63°. Winds: South to West to Northwest 10-20 mph.

Monday(11/26): Partly sunny and cooler. Low near: 42°. High near: 57°. Winds: Northwest 5-15 mph.

