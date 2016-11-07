BEAUMONT — A drier forecast this weekend into next week.

The tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico will not be developing into a tropical system. The moisture with the tropical wave will increase rain chances today for most of Texas. Rain coverage in Southeast Texas today at 60%.

This weekend rain coverage will finally starting to drop. Rain chances on Saturday at 40% and down to 30% on Sunday. Rain chances will stay low next week as well. Monday through Thursday rain coverage near 20-30% each day, with highs in the lower 90's.

Triangle Today: Cloudy, warm and humid with a 60% coverage of rain and thundershowers. Highs in the lower to middle 80's. Winds: Southeast 5-15 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 50% coverage of showers and thundershowers. Highs in the middle 80's. Winds: Southeast 5-12 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the middle 70's. Winds: Northeast 5-12 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the lower 70's. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Saturday(9/15): Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 40% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 90°. Winds: Northeast becoming Southeast 2-7 mph.

Sunday(9/16) Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 91°. Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph.

Monday(9/17): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 20% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 92°. Winds: West 5-10 mph.

Tuesday(9/18): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 20% coverage of showers/thunderstorms . Low near: 75°. High near: 92°. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

Wednesday(9/19): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 93°. Winds: West 5-10 mph.

Thursday(9/20): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 75°. High near: 92°. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph.

