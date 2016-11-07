BEAUMONT — Rain chances looking slim again today, but the temperatures will be hot.

The summer season is wrapping up with some hot temperatures. Highs today will reach the middle 90's. Thursday, once again, rain chances will stay fairly low with highs in the 90's.

A pattern change is coming on Friday. Rain coverage will increase to 50% and stay near 50% through Tuesday of next week. The bulk of the rain will come during the afternoon hours leaving the mornings and late evenings a chance to get some outdoor activities in. Because of the rain highs will only reach the 80's.

Triangle Today: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the middle 90's. Winds: South 3-8 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the middle 90's. Winds: South 3-8 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and humid. Lows in the middle 70's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and humid. Lows in the middle 70's. Winds: South 3-8 mph.

Extended Forecast

Thursday(9/20): Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 76°. High near: 92°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Friday(9/21): Mostly cloudy, with a 50% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 77°. High near: 89°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Saturday(9/22): Mostly cloudy and humid with a 60% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 77°. High near: 86°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Sunday(9/23): Mostly cloudy and humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 76°. High near: 87°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Monday(9/24): Mostly cloudy, hot, humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 75°. High near: 88°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Tuesday(9/24): Mostly cloudy, hot, humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 75°. High near: 87°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

