Well the party is over. Two days of sunshine was great. Now cloud cover and scattered rain are back in the forecast.

Scattered rain today with warmer temperatures.

Friday only a few showers across the area with highs back into the 70's. Saturday and Sunday temperatures stay warm with a good chance for rain and thunderstorms on Saturday. Sunday rain chances drop to only a few showers.

Next week more of the same. Mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain moving through Southeast Texas until at least Wednesday.

Triangle Today: Mostly cloudy with a 40% coverage of light showers. Highs in the middle 60's. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Mostly cloudy with a 40% coverage of light showers. Highs in the lower 60's. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Cloudy with a few showers. Lows in the lower 60's. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Cloudy with a few showers. Lows in the lower 60's. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Extended Forecast

Friday (3/8): Cloudy and warmer with a 30% coverage of light showers. Low near: 63°. High near: 74°. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Saturday (3/9): Mostly cloudy with a 60% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 67°. High near: 76°. Winds: South 10-20 mph.

Sunday (3/10): Mostly cloudy skies with a 20% coverage of showers. Low near: 60°. High near: 75°. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Monday (3/11): Mostly cloudy skies with a 50% coverage of showers. Low near: 56°. High near: 64°. Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph.

Tuesday (3/12): Cloudy skies with a 40% coverage of light showers. Low near: 58°. High near: 73°. Winds: Southeast 10-15 mph.

Wednesday (3/13): After a 60% coverage of rain/storms, decreasing clouds and turning cooler. Low near: 59°. High near: 75°. Winds: South 5-15 mph.