Grab your umbrella! Scattered rain and thunderstorms move back into Southeast Texas today.

Rain coverage today will be near 50% thanks to a area of low pressure that is moving westward along the Gulf Coast. Rain coverage will be higher on Wednesday(4th of July) as the low moves overhead. Rain could be heavy at times tonight into Wednesday. Rainfall amounts of between 3-5 inches are possible.

Thursday through the weekend rain coverage will drop off to near 50% each afternoon. Afternoon highs will be near 90.

Triangle Today: Variable clouds, hot, and humid with a 50% coverage of rain/storms. Highs in the lower 90s. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Variable clouds, hot, and humid with a 50% coverage of rain/storms. Highs in the lower 90s. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Cloudy with possible heavy rain. Lows in the middle 70s. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Cloudy with possible heavy rain. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Independence Day Wednesday(7/4): Cloudy, humid with a 90% coverage of intervals of locally heavy rainfall. Low near: 76°. High near: 85°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Thursday(7/5): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 89°. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Friday(7/6): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 90°. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Saturday(7/7): Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 91°. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

Sunday(7/8): Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 91°. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

Monday(7/9): Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 90°. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

Forecast by 12News Meteorologist Jeff Gerber

