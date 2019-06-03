The forecast turns wet today and then cooler by Friday.

Rain and thunderstorms move into Southeast Texas today. Heavy rain is possible at times with a couple of storms containing gusty winds. Rain will become scattered showers tonight into the first half of Thursday. Rain should move out of the area late Thursday.

Friday cooler and drier air will push into the Southeast Texas. The forecast should stay fairly dry through most of next week. Cooler temperatures will stick around through the first of next week.

Triangle Today: Cloudy, warm, humid and windy. A 90% coverage of rain/storms. Highs in the middle 70's. Winds: South 10-20 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Cloudy, warm, humid and windy. A 90% coverage of rain/storms. Highs in the middle 70's. Winds: South 10-20 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Cloudy skies with scattered rain. Lows in the lower 60's. Winds: South 10-15 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Cloudy skies with scattered rain. Lows near 60. Winds: South 10-15 mph.

Extended Forecast

Thursday (3/14): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid and a 70% coverage of AM rain/storms. Low near: 63°. High near: 75°. Winds: Northwest 5-15 mph.

Friday (3/15): Cooler temperatures with variable clouds. Low near: 50°. High near: 64°. Winds: North 10-20 mph.

Saturday (3/16): Partly cloudy and mild. Low near: 46°. High near: 62°. Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph.

Sunday (3/17): Partly cloudy and mild. Low near: 47°. High near: 64°. Winds: Northeast at around 5 mph.

Monday (3/18): Mostly sunny and mild. Low near: 48°. High near: 67°. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Tuesday (3/19): Mostly sunny and warmer. Low near: 50°. High near: 70°. Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph.