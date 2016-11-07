BEAUMONT — Rain will spread across most of Southeast Texas today.

Take the rain gear again for your Wednesday. A 70% coverage of rain and thunderstorms today.

Also today we are watching the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center is calling for a 60% chance for a tropical system forming over the next 48 hours to 5 days. Computer models as of Wednesday morning are indicating a tropical depression or weak tropical storm near the south Texas coast by Friday. If this happens impact over Southeast Texas will be small to zero. We could see an increase in coverage of rain on Friday.

After Friday, rain chances start to go down. The weekend is looking drier and next week only isolated showers are in the forecast. Of course with more sunshine in the afternoon it will push highs into the lower 90's for next week.

Keep checking back with us over the next few days as we watch the Gulf of Mexico for any developments.

Triangle Today: Cloudy and humid with a 70% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80's. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Cloudy and humid with a 70% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80's. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the middle 70's. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows ranging from the lower 70's to upper 60's. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Thursday(9/13): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 50% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 88°. Winds: East 5-15 mph.

Friday(9/14): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 60% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 85°. Winds: Southeast 5-15 mph.

Saturday(9/15): Partly sunny, warm, humid with a 40% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 89°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Sunday(9/16): Partly cloudy, warm, humid with a 30% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 91°. Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph.

Monday(9/17): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a slight chance for an isolated shower. Low near: 75°. High near: 92°. Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph.

Tuesday(9/18): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a slight chance for an isolated shower. Low near: 75°. High near: 93°. Winds: West 5-10 mph.

