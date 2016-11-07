BEAUMONT — The middle of the work week looks to be dry for most, but abundant sunshine seems unlikely through Saturday....

When the cold front passed through Southeast Texas on Monday, it started to lose a little bit of it's speed and power as it went into the Gulf of Mexico. This resulted in the front to become stationary, and help contribute to the large amount of overhead cloud cover. Winds about 3,000 feet above the surface of the earth are running in the opposite direction of the winds we are seeing on the ground, and that is helping to contribute to the clouds and rain showers we've been seeing.

While rain chances look to be lower (but not non-existent) for Wednesday and Thursday, below average high temperatures and cloudy skies will continue. Come Friday and Saturday, rain chances will come up a little bit due to another cold front trying to penetrate through Southeast Texas. This will bring high temperatures back down to near 70° for Sunday and Monday, and low temperatures into the middle to upper 50s.

Triangle Tonight: Cloudy and cool. Lows in the upper 50s with a few 60° readings possible. Winds: Northeast 6-12 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Cloudy and cool. Lows in the middle 50s. Winds: Northeast 6-12 mph.

Triangle Wednesday: Cloudy and cool with a 10% coverage of showers. High temperatures on either side of 70°. Winds: Northeast 7-13 mph.

Lakes Area Wednesday: Cloudy and cool with a 10% coverage of showers. High temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. Winds: Northeast 7-13 mph.

Extended Forecast

Thursday(10/18): Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower. Low near: 59°. High near: 74°. Winds: Northeast 7-13 mph.

Friday(10/19): Mostly cloudy, 20% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 63°. High near: 77°. Winds: Northeast 4-10 mph.

Saturday(10/20): Cloudy with a 30% coverage of showers. Low near: 63°. High near: 74°. Winds: North 5-11 mph.

Sunday(10/21): Partly sunny and cool. Low near: 59°. High near: 70°. Winds: Northeast 5-11 mph.

Monday(10/22): Mostly cloudy with a 10% coverage of showers. Low near: 55°. High near: 67°. Winds: Northeast 4-10 mph.

Tuesday(10/23): Mostly cloudy with a 10% coverage of showers. Low near: 58°. High near: 75°. Winds: Northeast 3-9 mph.

