Be ready for more hot and humid conditions this weekend. Saturday and Sunday highs will reach the middle 90's. There is a slight chance for a few showers on Sunday but rain coverage is only near 30%. Next week highs will still be near the middle 90's. Rain chances will stay low.

Triangle Today: Partly cloudy, hot, humid with Heat Indices near 104°. Highs in the middle 90's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Partly cloudy, hot, humid with Heat Indices near 102°. Highs in the middle 90's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and humid. Lows in the middle 70's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and humid. Lows in the middle 70's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Saturday(6/02): Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Low near: 76°. High near: 95°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Sunday(6/03): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 97°. Winds: West 5-10 mph.

Monday(6/04) Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 95°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Tuesday(6/05): Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Low near: 75°. High near: 94°. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Wednesday(6/06): Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Low near: 75°. High near: 94°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Thursday(6/07): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Forecast by 12News meteorologist Jeff Gerber

