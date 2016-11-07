BEAUMONT — Enjoy the warm and dry weekend before cooler and wet conditions next week.....

The weekend is here and it looks like it will be a good one for outdoor plans. Saturday and Sunday will be dry for the most part, maybe a few showers late Sunday, with highs in the lower 70's.

Next week a cold front will bring in some scattered showers each day with cooler temperatures. Highs next week will reach the lower 60's with morning lows in the 50's.

Triangle Today: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60's. Winds: Southwest 3-8 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the middle to upper 60's. Winds: Southwest 3-8 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the upper 40's. Winds: South 3-8 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the middle 40's. Winds: South 2-7 mph.

Extended Forecast

Saturday(11/17): Partly cloudy and warmer. Low near: 47°. High near: 70°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Sunday(11/18): Becoming mostly cloudy, warmer with a 20% coverage of showers late. Low near: 55°. High near: 72°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Monday(11/19): Mostly cloudy, with a 50% coverage of showers. Low near: 52°. High near: 64°. Winds: North 5-12 mph.

Tuesday(11/20): Mostly cloudy with a 60% coverage of rain. Low near: 51°. High near: 63°. Winds: Northeast 5-12 mph.

Wednesday(11/21): Mostly cloudy with an 60% coverage of rain/thunderstorms. Low near: 52°. High near: 61°. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Thanksgiving Thursday(11/22): Mostly cloudy, 40% coverage of showers. Low near: 55°. High near: 64°. Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph.

