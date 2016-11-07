BEAUMONT — The weather pattern remains active over Southeast Texas this week....

Today and Tuesday look for warm and breezy conditions with only isolated showers popping up.

Wednesday through Friday will get a little wet with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing with a cold front pushing past the area. The best coverage of rain will be on Thursday.

This weekend much cooler temperatures with dry conditions.

Triangle Today: Partly sunny skies with a 20% coverage of showers. Highs around 80. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Partly sunny skies with a 20% coverage of showers. Highs in the upper 70's. Winds: South 5-12 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies and mild. Lows in the upper 60's. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies and mild. Lows in the middle to upper 60's. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday(11/06): 20% coverage of light showers under partly sunny skies. Low near: 69°. High near: 83°. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Wednesday(11/07): Partly sunny with a 40% coverage of rain. Low near: 69°. High near: 81°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Thursday(11/08): Mostly cloudy with a 50% coverage of rain. Low near: 65°. High near: 75°. Winds: Southeast 3-9 mph.

Friday(11/09): A 50% coverage of scattered rain the first half of the day. Temperatures falling during the afternoon. Low near: 54°. High near: 63°. Winds: North 5-15 mph.

Saturday(11/10): Decreasing clouds and cooler. Low near: 47°. High near: 63°. Winds: Northeast 5-12 mph.

Sunday(11/11): Mostly sunny skies and cool. Low near: 48°. High near: 66°. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

