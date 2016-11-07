Rain coverage dropping today, but climb again for Thursday.

The forecast today calling for only a few showers and hotter temperatures.

Thursday through the first of next week we go back to a good coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Each day rain coverage will be from 40-60%. Keep the umbrella handy!

Triangle Today: Variable clouds with a 30% coverage of showers. Highs in the lower 90's. Winds: Northeast to southeast 5-10 mph.

Lake Area Today: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% coverage of showers. Highs in the lower 90's. Winds: Northeast to southeast 5-10 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the middle 70's. Winds: South 3-8 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the lower 70's. Winds: South 2-7 mph.

Extended Forecast

Thursday(9/6): Partly sunny, humid with a 60% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 89°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Friday(9/7): Mostly cloudy, and humid with a 60% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 87°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Saturday(9/8): Mostly cloudy, and humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 89°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Sunday(9/9): Mostly cloudy, and humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 90°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Monday(9/10): Mostly cloudy, and humid with a 40% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 91°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Tuesday(9/11): Mostly cloudy, and humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 90°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

