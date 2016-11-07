BEAUMONT — While the weekend won't be a complete washout, a few showers and storms can still be expected this weekend.

For the short-term forecast a few showers this evening are possible for the kickoff of Friday night football games. Those rain chances do look to generally and gradually taper off during the duration of the game.

As oppose to having the 70% (or so) coverage of rain that we've seen over the past few days, this weekend will have closer to 30-40% chances of rain. That number looks to stay at about that rate into the work week as well.

Temperatures will start to climb back up into the lower 90s for highs over the next handful of days (which is slightly above average). Overnight lows will continue in the middle 70s (which, yet again, is a few degrees above average).

Triangle Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered evening showers. Lows in the lower to middle 70s. Winds: Southeast 3-8 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered evening showers. Lows in the lower to middle 70s. Winds: Southeast 3-8 mph.

Triangle Saturday: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a 50% coverage of rain and thundershowers. Highs in the lower 90s. Winds: Southeast 3-8 mph.

Lakes Area Saturday: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a 40% coverage of rain and thundershowers. Highs in the lower 90s. Winds: Southeast 3-8 mph.

Extended Forecast

Sunday(9/16): Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 40% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 92°. Winds: Northwest 3-8 mph.

Monday(9/17): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 92°. Winds: Northwest 3-8 mph.

Tuesday(9/18): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 40% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 91°. Winds: West 3-8 mph.

Wednesday(9/19): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 40% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 90°. Winds: Southeast 3-8 mph.

Thursday(9/20): Partly cloudy, warm, humid with a 30% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 75°. High near: 88°. Winds: South 3-8 mph.

Friday(9/21): Partly sunny, warm, humid with a 40% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 76°. High near: 85°. Winds: South to north 3-8 mph.

