If you have any outdoor plans to wrap-up the month of June, the weather looks to be cooperative from a precipitation standpoint. The same can even be said for Sunday, Monday and the first half of Tuesday before rain showers return to Southeast Texas.

Showers/storms that move into the region come Tuesday through potentially Thursday look to be associated with a low pressure system that looks to hug the Gulf Coast. I wouldn't be surprised if heavy rain falls in the Golden Triangle come the 4th of July, so be prepared for potentially 3-5" of rain on Wednesday. We aren't anticipating this developing into any sort of tropical identity, but be prepared for that heavy rain!

Triangle Friday: Partly sunny, hot, and humid with a 10% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Highs in the middle to lower 90s. Winds: Southwest 6-12 mph.

Lakes Area Friday: Partly sunny, hot, and humid with a 10% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Highs in the middle 90s. Winds: Southwest 6-12 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and humid. Lows in the middle to upper 70s. Winds: Southwest 3-9 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and humid with patchy fog. Lows in the middle 70s Winds: Southwest 3-9 mph.

Extended Forecast

Saturday(6/30): Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High near: 94°. Winds: South 5-11 mph.

Sunday(7/1): Partly cloudy, hot, humid. Low near: 77°. High near: 94°. Winds: South 5-11 mph.

Monday(7/2): Partly sunny, hot and humid. Low near: 76°. High near: 94°. Winds: Southwest 4-10 mph.

Tuesday(7/3) Increasing clouds, humid with a 50% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 90°. Winds: West 5-11 mph.

Wednesday(7/4): Cloudy, humid with a 80% coverage of heavy rainfall. Low near: 77°. High near: 85°. Winds: South 7-13 mph.

Thursday(7/5): Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 20% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 92°. Winds: East 3-9 mph.

