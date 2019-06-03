The warm weather over Southeast Texas sticks around for just a couple more days.

Cloudy and warm this afternoon. Despite the cloud cover rain chances stay low this afternoon.

A cold front works through the area on Wednesday. The front will move through Wednesday night bringing possible heavy rain and a few thunderstorms. The rain will linger into Thursday morning.

Cooler and drier air will move in for Friday and the weekend. Highs drop back into the lower 60's with chilly mornings through most of next week. Rain chances stay low starting Friday through most of next week as well.

Triangle Today: Cloudy, warm and humid, with an isolated shower possible. Highs in the middle 70's. Winds: Southeast 5-15 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Cloudy, warm and humid, with a few showers. Highs in the middle 70's. Winds: Southeast 5-15 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Cloudy skies, warm and humid. Lows in the middle 60's. Winds: Southeast 10-20 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Cloudy skies, warm and humid. Lows in the lower 60's. Winds: Southeast 5-15 mph.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday (3/13): Cloudy, warm, humid, windy with an 90% coverage of locally heavy rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 67°. High near: 75°. Winds: South 10-20 mph.

Thursday (3/14): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid and a 50% coverage of morning showers. Low near: 62°. High near: 74°. Winds: Northwest 5-15 mph.

Friday (3/15): Cooler temperatures with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies and an isolated shower possible. Low near: 49°. High near: 62°. Winds: North 5-15 mph.

Saturday (3/16): Mostly sunny. Low near: 48°. High near: 63°. Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph.

Sunday (3/17): Partly cloudy and cool. Low near: 45°. High near: 62°. Winds: Northeast 5-12 mph.

Monday (3/18): Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low near: 47°. High near: 66°. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.