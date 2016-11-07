BEAUMONT — A couple more days of dry and warm weather ahead before a cold front moves through SETX...

Above average temperatures with sunny skies will be what you can expect as you head out the door for work or school on Monday morning. The weather, as a whole, will be quite cooperative until Wednesday evening.

The previously mentioned cold front will sweep through Southeast Texas late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning, and result in high overnight rain chances during that time-frame. While no severe weather is expected, some of those showers can have some heavier downpours within them. If you're within the Golden Triangle, I anticipate the majority of the evening to feature dry weather for trick-or-treaters. Rain showers and storms look to move in after 9 PM on Wednesday night. In Northwestern Tyler County, expect the rain to start at about 7 PM Wednesday evening.

Upon the cold front moving through, decreasing clouds and cooler temperatures can be expected from Thursday afternoon into the weekend. High temperatures will be slightly below average for both highs and lows.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly clear with mild temperatures. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds: Southwest 3-8 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: Southwest 3-8 mph.

Triangle Monday: Mostly sunny with above average temperatures. Highs in the middle 80s. Winds: Southwest to south 4-10 mph.

Lakes Area Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the lower to middle 80s. Winds: Southwest to south 4-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday(10/30): Partly cloudy with increasing humidity. Low near: 64°. High near: 83°. Winds: South 6-12 mph.

Halloween: Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 40% coverage of rain during the PM hours that will result in overnight rain/storms. Low near: 68°. High near: 84°. Winds: South 6-12 mph.

Thursday(11/1): After some very early morning showers, becoming mostly sunny and cooler during the afternoon. Low near: 58°. High near: 70°. Winds: Northwest 7-13 mph.

Friday(11/2): Mostly sunny skies, cooler and lower humidity. Low near: 53°. High near: 70°. Winds: Light and variable.

Saturday(11/3): Partly cloudy skies, cool and comfortable. Low near: 51°. High near: 67°. Winds: South 4-10 mph.

Sunday(11/4): Partly sunny skies with near average temperatures. Low near: 55°. High near: 75°. Winds: South 6-12 mph.

