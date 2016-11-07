BEAUMONT — Temperatures will be within a few degrees of average and awesome weather will prevail this weekend.....

Partly sunny skies will give way to mostly cloudy skies for most of next week. Rain chances will stay quite high for Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. Of course, next week is a big traveling week with it being Thanksgiving, so be aware of the weather. While no severe weather is expected, intervals of heavy rain are possible.

Don't expect to see as long of a cold snap as Thanksgiving week comes about. The coldest low temperatures I have are for tonight as well as Wednesday morning, and both of those night will be close to average.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly clear and slightly below average temperatures. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: Southeast 4-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: A cloud or two with seasonable temperatures. Lows in the middle 40s. Winds: Southeast 4-10 mph.

Triangle Saturday: Partly sunny to partly cloudy skies and warm. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds: Southwest 5-11 mph.

Lakes Area Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds with near average temperatures. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds: Southwest 5-11 mph.

Extended Forecast

Sunday(11/18): Becoming mostly cloudy, and warm with a 10% coverage of showers late. Low near: 54°. High near: 73°. Winds: Southeast 4-10 mph.

Monday(11/19): Plentiful cloud cover, with a 80% coverage of rain/storms. Low near: 60°. High near: 66°. Winds: North 6-12 mph.

Tuesday(11/20): Partly sunny with a 20% coverage of rain. Low near: 54°. High near: 70°. Winds: Northeast 7-13 mph.

Wednesday(11/21): Mostly cloudy with an 70% coverage of rain/thunderstorms. Low near: 50°. High near: 62°. Winds: Northeast 8-14 mph.

Thanksgiving Thursday(11/22): Mostly cloudy, 50% coverage of showers. Low near: 54°. High near: 61°. Winds: Northeast 7-13 mph.

Friday(11/23): Partly sunny and cool. Low near: 50°. High near: 67°. Winds: East to west 4-10 mph.

