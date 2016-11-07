BEAUMONT — Humidity levels will rise, but an incoming cold front will result in cooler weather for the end of the week......

While Tuesday's weather (and even the majority of Wednesday) will be dry, the cold front that is sweeping through Southeast Texas on Wednesday night/Thursday morning will result in showers/storms. Some of the storms could result in heavy rain during the overnight hours, and there is a slight risk (15%) of severe weather as well.

Decreasing clouds on Thursday and cooler temperatures will result in extremely nice weather for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will top off right around 70° and the lows will fallback to the lower 50s.

Triangle Tonight: A few clouds with patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds: South 4-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: A few clouds with patchy fog. Lows on either side of 60°. Winds: South 4-10 mph.

Triangle Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm with higher humidity. Highs in the lower to middle 80's. Winds: Southwest 6-12 mph.

Lakes Area Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the lower to middle 80's. Winds: South 6-12 mph.

Extended Forecast

Halloween: Increasing clouds through the day, warm, humid with a 30% coverage of rain during the PM hours that will result in overnight rain/storms. Low near: 65°. High near: 84°. Winds: South 7-13 mph.

Thursday(11/1): A few early morning showers, becoming mostly sunny and cooler during the afternoon. Low near: 57°. High near: 70°. Winds: Northwest 5-11 mph.

Friday(11/2): Sunny skies and cool. Low near: 51°. High near: 72°. Winds: Northwest 5-11 mph

Saturday(11/3): Mostly sunny skies and pleasant. Low near: 51°. High near: 68°. Winds: South 4-10 mph.

Sunday(11/4): Partly sunny skies with an isolated shower. Low near: 55°. High near: 75°. Winds: South 5-11 mph.

Monday(11/5): Partly sunny skies with an isolated showers. Low near: 63°. High near: 79°. Winds: South 5-11 mph.

© 2018 KBMT