BEAUMONT — Continued dry weather and warmer temperatures can be expected over the next few days...

If you haven't been enjoying the cold snap of weather that we have been seeing over the past few days, you will be happy to know that near average temperatures are set to return for the weekend. Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies, and high temperatures near 70° look to be ahead for the weekend leading up to Thanksgiving.

The next chance of rain for Southeast Texas looks to be on Monday, as a cold front is set to move through the region. While this cold front won't quite pack the punch as far as a temperature drop goes, but mostly cloudy skies look to stay in place. More rain can be expected for Wednesday night into Thursday morning, so keep that in mind if you are traveling during that time frame for Thanksgiving.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly clear and slightly warmer. Lows in the lower to middle 40s. Winds: Southeast 4-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: A few clouds with slightly warmer temperatures. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: Southeast 4-10 mph.

Triangle Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the middle 60s. Winds: Southwest 3-9 mph.

Lakes Area Friday: A bit warmer with plentiful sunshine. Highs in the middle 60s. Winds: Southwest 3-9 mph.

Extended Forecast

Saturday(11/17): Partly sunny and warmer. Low near: 50°. High near: 70°. Winds: Southeast 5-11 mph.

Sunday(11/18): Partly sunny with near average temperatures. Low near: 56°. High near: 72°. Winds: Southeast 5-11 mph.

Monday(11/19): Mostly cloudy, with a 30% coverage of showers Low near: 56°. High near: 70°. Winds: North 5-11 mph.

Tuesday(11/20): Mostly cloudy, 50% coverage of showers. Low near: 55°. High near: 66°. Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph.

Wednesday(11/21): Mostly cloudy, 50% coverage of rain/thunderstorms. Low near: 53°. High near: 64°. Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph.

Thursday(11/22): Mostly cloudy, 50% coverage of rain/thunderstorms. Low near: 53°. High near: 63°. Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph.

