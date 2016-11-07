BEAUMONT — A mostly sunny and mild Thanksgiving Day forecast......

The rain and clouds moved out of Southeast Texas overnight setting us up for a nice Thanksgiving. Plenty of sun today with highs in the middle 60's.

Friday you might get a little wet if your planning on heading out to do some shopping. Scattered rain will start late in the morning and lingering through the afternoon.

This weekend the forecast is looking good. Dry and warm conditions will persist with highs near 70.

A cold front will sweep through the area late Sunday bringing cooler conditions into the area next week. Despite the front the forecast will remain dry through most of next week.

Triangle Today: Morning cloudiness becoming mostly sunny, cool and dry during the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60's. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Morning cloudiness becoming mostly sunny, cool and dry during the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60's. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cool. Lows near 50. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Lows in the upper 40's. Winds: East 2-7 mph.

Extended Forecast

Friday (11/23): Mostly cloudy, 50% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 50°. High near: 67°. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Saturday (11/24) Mostly sunny, mild and dry. Low near: 51°. High near: 72°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Sunday (11/25): Mostly cloudy, mild, dry and breezy. Low near: 60°. High near: 70°. Winds: Northwest 10-20 mph.

Monday (11/26): Mostly sunny, cooler and dry. Low near: 44°. High near: 58°. Winds: North 5-12 mph.

Tuesday (11/27): Mostly sunny, cool and dry. Low near: 42°. High near: 60°. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Wednesday (11/28): Mostly sunny, warmer and dry. Low near: 45°. High near: 67°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

