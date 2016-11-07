Hot and humid this afternoon. Rain chances stay low through Thursday.

Friday we start to get the first of some Gulf of Mexico moisture into Southeast Texas. Rain chances will be near 40% Friday and rise to the 70-80% range for Sunday into Monday. Father's Day looks to be a washout at this point.

As far as tropical development. Right now the National Hurricane Center is forecasting only a small chance(20%) for a tropical system to develop in the Southern Gulf over the next 5 days.

Triangle Today: Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a slight chance for a shower or two. Highs in the lower to middle 90's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a slight chance for a shower or two. Highs in the lower to middle 90's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the middle to upper 70's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the lower to middle 70's. Winds: South 3-8 mph.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday(6/13): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 94°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Thursday(6/14): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Friday(6/15): Mostly cloudy, hot and humid, with a 40% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 92°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Saturday(6/16): Mostly cloudy with a 50% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 90°. Winds: East 5-12 mph.

Sunday(6/17): Mostly cloudy and breezy with a 70% coverage of rain and thunderstorms more so during the afternoon and evening than that of the morning. Low near: 75°. High near: 88°. Winds: East 5-15 mph.

Monday(6/18): Cloudy and breezy with a 80% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 87°. Winds: Southeast 10-20 mph.

Forecast by 12News Meteorologist Jeff Gerber

