BEAUMONT — Rain chances are back in the forecast this week before some beautiful weather comes in for the weekend.....

Starting off the week with mostly cloudy skies and only a slight chance for a few showers today. Rain will move into the area tonight and linger through the first half of the day on Tuesday. We could see a little break before more rain moves in late Wednesday into Thursday. Friday the rain moves out and that should open the door to a great weekend with plenty of sun and warm temperatures

Triangle Today: Mostly cloudy, 20% coverage of light rain showers late increasing to a 60% coverage tonight. Highs near 70. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Mostly cloudy, cool with increasing rain chances by Monday Night. Highs in the upper 60's. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Cloudy and cool with periods of rain. Lows in the upper 50's. Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Cloudy and cool with periods of rain. Lows in the middle 50's. Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday(10/23): 50% coverage of showers, otherwise cloudy and cool. Low near: 57°. High near: 66°. Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph.

Wednesday(10/24): Cloudy, warmer, breezy, humid with a 40% coverage of light rain showers increasing to a 60% coverage Wednesday Night. Low near: 59°. High near: 69°. Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph.

Thursday(10/25): 40% coverage of morning showers, otherwise cloudy and cool. Low near: 58°. High near: 67°. Winds: Northwest 5-15 mph.

Friday(10/26): Partly cloudy. Low near: 53°. High near: 70°. Winds: North 5-12 mph.

Saturday(10/27) Sunny, pleasant with low humidity. Low near: 52°. High near: 78°. Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph.

Sunday(10/28): Sunny, warm and dry. Low near: 56°. High near: 79°. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

