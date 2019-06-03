A cold front, more rain on the way to SE Texas Thursday with cooler, mainly dry weather this weekend forecast for SE Texas.

A front over the Lakes Area is stalling with cooler temperatures and rain there. However, windy, warm, humid conditions are forecast for the Triangle tonight.

Thursday Morning, a quick 2-hour shot of morning rain associated with a cold front is forecast for SE Texas. Some may see the sunset particularly up north.

Cooler weather is forecast Friday with a few light showers by Friday Evening.

As a whole, the weekend looks cool and dry with lows in the 40’s and highs in the 60’s. However, scattered, light showers is possible overnight Saturday.

Mild, dry weather is forecast early next week.

Triangle Tonight: Cloudy, warm, humid and windy with a 40% coverage of evening showers. Low near: 66° in Beaumont, 66° Orange and 66° at Port Arthur. Winds: South 6-15 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Cloudy, cooler with patchy a 60% coverage of evening showers. Low near: 55°. Winds: Northwest 5-12 mph and gusty.

Triangle Thursday: 80% coverage of rain before noon, then slowly-decreasing late afternoon cloudiness. High near: 76° in Beaumont, near 76° in Orange and near 76° in Port Arthur. Winds: South shifting Northwest 3-15 mph.

Lakes Area Thursday: 80% coverage of rain before noon, then becoming sunny during the afternoon. High near: 73°. Winds: Southwest shifting Northwest 5-12 mph.

Extended Forecast

Friday (3/15): AM sun, then increasing afternoon cloudiness with a 20% coverage of showers late, otherwise cooler. Low near: 51°. High near: 64°. Winds: North 6-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

Saturday (3/16): Partly sunny, cooler with low humidity. 30% coverage of rain Saturday Night. Low near: 47°. High near: 61°. Winds: North to Northeast 3-12 mph.

Sunday (3/17): Partly sunny early becoming mostly sunny during the afternoon, cool with low humidity. Low near: 46°. High near: 63°. Winds: Northeast becoming East 3-10 mph.

Monday (3/18): Increasing afternoon cloudiness, cool. Low near: 44. High near 67°. Winds: Northeast becoming East 3-12 mph.

Tuesday (3/19): Partly sunny, warmer with a 20% coverage of showers. Low near: 48°. High near: 68°. Winds: North becoming East 3-14 mph.

Wednesday (3/20): Mostly sunny, warmer. Low near: 47°. High near: 72°. Winds: North-Northeast 2-7 mph.