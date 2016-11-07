Don't put the umbrella or rain jacket away, as it will continue to get used big time over the next few days.

At least a 50% chance of showers and storms looks to be in Southeast Texas through Wednesday. The sky will be filled with a lot of moisture within it, and there will be some instability around to kick the showers/storms off as well. .

For the end of next week, rain chances will start to come down slightly, as high pressure will attempt to move into the region. That will help nudge temperatures up to slightly above average values. Keep in mind, starting on Tuesday, the average high temperature in Southeast Texas transitions from the 90° mark to 89°.

Triangle Tonight: Evening showers, warm and humid. Lows in the middle 70's. Winds: Southwest 3-8 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Evening showers, warm and humid. Lows in the middle 70's. Winds: Southwest 3-8 mph.

Triangle Saturday: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 60% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90's. Winds: South 3-8 mph.

Lakes Area Saturday: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 60% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90's. Winds: South 3-8 mph.

Extended Forecast

Sunday(9/9): Cloudy, warm, humid with a 60% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 84°. Winds: Southeast 3-8 mph.

Monday(9/10): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 60% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 88°. Winds: Southeast 3-8 mph.

Tuesday(9/11): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 80% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 89°. Winds: East 3-9 mph.

Wednesday(9/12): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 50% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 73°. High near: 89°. Winds: East 3-9 mph.

Thursday(9/13): Partly sunny, warm, humid with a 40% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 71°. High near: 91°. Winds: East 4-10 mph.

Friday(9/14): Partly sunny, warm, humid with a 20% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 71°. High near: 91°. Winds: Southeast 4-10 mph.

