BEAUMONT — Another round of rain is forecast to move into SE Texas Wednesday and Wednesday Night, then gorgeous weather is forecast Friday through the weekend…

A break in the rain is forecast tonight with cool temperatures. Wednesday, high rain chances are forecast for light to moderate rainfall. Timing is “dicey” meaning there is quite a bit of uncertainty on exactly when the rain will affect our area. Regardless, heavier rainfall is forecast Wednesday Night due to a potent upper-level disturbance. The clouds will remain in place Thursday with slightly warmer weather. However, Friday through the weekend looks outstanding with sunny, warm, dry afternoon temperatures and low humidity with cool morning low temperatures. Then, a fairly strong cold front will arrive Sunday Night. This could bring the 40’s to SE Texas for the first time this fall by Tuesday Morning.

Triangle Tonight: Cloudy, cool with a 30% coverage of patchy rain/light drizzle. Low near: 59° Beaumont, 58° Orange and 59° at Port Arthur. Winds: North to Northeast 5-15 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Cloudy, cool with a 20% coverage of patchy rain/light drizzle. Low near: 57°. Winds: North to Northeast 3-8 mph.

Triangle Wednesday: 80% coverage of rain, otherwise cloudy, cool and breezy. High near: 63° Beaumont, 62° Orange and 64° at Port Arthur. Winds: East-Northeast 8-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

Lakes Area Wednesday: 80% coverage of rain, otherwise cloudy and cool. High near: 60°. Winds: East-Northeast 4-12 mph.

Extended Forecast

Thursday(10/25): 20% coverage of morning showers, otherwise cloudy and cool. Low near: 59°. High near: 67°. Winds: Northwest 7-15 mph.

Friday(10/26): Mostly sunny, warmer with lower humidity. Low near: 53°. High near: 74°. Winds: Northwest 5-14 mph.

Saturday(10/27) Sunny, pleasant with low humidity. Low near: 51°. High near: 77°. Winds: Northwest becoming Southwest 2-7 mph.

Sunday(10/28): Mostly sunny, warm with low humidity. Low near: 59°. High near: 79°. Winds: Southwest becoming West 5-12 mph.

Monday(10/29): Sunny, cooler with low humidity. Low near: 53°. High near: 68°. Winds: North 5-15 mph.

Tuesday(10/30): Mostly sunny, cooler with low humidity. Low near: 46°. High near: 66°. Winds: North becoming Southeast 2-7 mph.

