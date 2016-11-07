Another wet day ahead before rain chances start to fall for the end of the week.

The middle day of the work week will yet again have rain chances quite high (potentially a 100% coverage) of rain showers and storms. While no severe weather from a severe thunderstorm/tornado aspect is expected, some heavy rain does continue to be possible within these showers.

Rain chances will come down for Thursday and Friday a little bit. With that said, expect to see some showers and storms, but instead of a 90%-100% coverage, coverages will be in the neighborhood of 60%.

Of course, the big story pertaining to Southeast Texas continues to be monitoring the tropics. As of 2 PM on Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center gives a tropical disturbance near the Yucatan Peninsula a 70% chance to develop over the past five days, and a 50% chance of development through the next 48 hours. I expect this to still say to the south of Southeast Texas, and we won't see much more than winds increase roughly 5 mph. A few showers from the "outer most bands" will also be in SETX, but aas a whole, this isn't a storm to get worried about. The reason why I have "outer most bands" in quotes is because while these will be the far away showers circling the low pressure system, this system really won't be organized enough to have that typical structure tha is associated with a tropical system.

For what it is worth as well, if this storm is named, it will be called Joyce.

Triangle Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the middle to lower 70's. Winds: Southeast 3-8 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows ranging from the lower 70's to upper 60's. Winds: Southeast 3-8 mph.

Triangle Wednesday: Cloudy and humid with a 90% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80's. Winds: East 5-11 mph.

Lakes Area Wednesday: Cloudy and humid with a 90% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80's. Winds: East 5-11 mph.

Extended Forecast

Thursday(9/13): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 40% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 73°. High near: 88°. Winds: East 7-13 mph.

Friday(9/14): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 70% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 86°. Winds: Southeast 7-13 mph.

Saturday(9/15): Partly sunny, warm, humid with a 30% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 91°. Winds: East 3-9 mph.

Sunday(9/16): Partly cloudy, warm, humid with a 30% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 91°. Winds: Northwest 3-8 mph.

Monday(9/17): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a slight chance for an isolated shower. Low near: 77°. High near: 92°. Winds: West 3-8 mph.

Tuesday(9/18): Mostly sunny, hot and humid Low near: 76°. High near: 93°. Winds: East 3-8 mph.

