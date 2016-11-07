BEAUMONT — Expect to see more rain for the second half of the weekend as well as below average high temperatures…

We continue to see rain due to a stationary front that isn't moving much, hence the name. The stationary front will start to break down as the middle of the work week evolves. When this happens, high pressure looks to move over/near Southeast Texas, and increase temperatures as well as lower rain chances.

Monday and Tuesday won't have non-existent rain chances, but a 50% to a 30% coverage of rain is much less than an 80% coverage. These rain chances will fall to a 20% to 10% coverage on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s, which is 5°+ above the average high temperature for this time of the year.

Triangle Tonight: Cloudy and humid with a few showers possible. Lows in the middle to lower 70s. Winds: East 3-8 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Cloudy and humid with a few showers possible. Lows in the middle to lower 70s. Winds: East 3-8 mph.

Triangle Sunday: Plentiful cloud cover and humid with an 80% coverage of rain. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: East 3-8 mph.

Lakes Area Sunday: Plentiful cloud cover and humid with an 80% coverage of rain. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: East 3-8 mph.

Extended Forecast

Monday(10/1): Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 73°. High near: 88°. Winds: East 3-9 mph.

Tuesday(10/2): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 90°. Winds: Southeast 3-9 mph.

Wednesday(10/3): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 10% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 90°. Winds: Southeast 4-10 mph.

Thursday(10/4): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 10% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 90°. Winds: Southeast 4-10 mph.

Friday(10/5): Partly sunny and humid with a 20% coverage of rain/thundershowers. Low near: 76°. High near: 88°. Winds: Southeast 6-12 mph.

Saturday(10/6): Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of rain/thundershowers. Low near: 76°. High near: 88°. Winds: Southeast 6-12 mph.

