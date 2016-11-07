BEAUMONT — Moderate rain chances are forecast across SE Texas Tuesday, then a cold front will bring our first taste of fall…

Warm and humid tonight with a healthy chance of showers and a few thunderstorms during the afternoon/evening hours.

A cold front will then sweep through SE Texas Wednesday with a slight chance of showers and lower humidity filtering in during the afternoon.

Delightful weather is forecast Thursday, Friday and Saturday with cool mornings and sunny, dry afternoons with little in the way of humidity.

Another cold front is forecast Monday with a moderate chance of rain.

Triangle Tonight: 10% coverage of evening thundershowers becoming mostly clear, warm and humid. Low near: 74° Beaumont, 73° Orange and 74° at Port Arthur. Winds: East to Southeast 4-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: 30% coverage of evening thundershowers becoming mostly clear, warm and humid. Low near: 70°. Winds: Southeast to East 2-7 mph.

Triangle Tuesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, hot, humid with 60% coverage of showers/thundershowers. High near: 89° Beaumont, 88° Orange and 88° at Port Arthur. Winds: East becoming Southeast 5-14 mph.

Lakes Area Tuesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, hot, humid with a 70% coverage of showers/thundershowers. High near: 88°. Winds: East becoming Southeast 4-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday(10/10) Mostly cloudy with a 20% coverage of morning showers becoming mostly sunny, with lower humidity during the afternoon. Low near: 73°. High near: 89°. Winds: North to Northwest 4-10 mph.

Thursday(10/11): Sunny, cooler with low humidity. Low near: 64°. High near: 83°. Winds: North 5-10 mph.

Friday(10/12): Mostly sunny, pleasant with low humidity . Low near: 58°. High near: 80°. Winds: Northeast becoming East 2-7 mph.

Saturday(10/13): Mostly sunny, pleasant with low humidity. Low near: 62°. High near: 82°. Winds: East becoming Southeast 5-15 mph.

Sunday(10/14): Partly sunny with a 20% coverage of showers late. Low near: 72°. High near: 85°. Winds: South to Southeast 5-15 mph.

Monday(10/15): Cloudy, cooler a 60% coverage of rain. Low near: 73°. High near: 59°. Winds: North 5-15 mph.

