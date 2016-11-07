BEAUMONT — Moderate rain chances are forecast across SE Texas this weekend, then changes are on the way…

Water vapor shows a surge of moisture in the North Central Gulf of Mexico which will arrive in SE Texas Saturday. This will enhance rain chances with about a fifty percent coverage.

Hot, humid and mainly dry weather conditions are forecast Monday with highs once again approaching ninety degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast Tuesday.

The forecast from Wednesday through Friday of next week will greatly depend upon where potential Tropical Storm Michael goes. For now, we will follow the European with it heading east of our area. The counter-clockwise circulation around the storm will then drag a drier air mass into SE Texas. The result will be sunny, dry weather with lower humidity next Thursday and Friday. Low temperatures will be in the middle 60’s with highs near 90.

Triangle Tonight: 10% coverage of evening thundershowers becoming mostly clear, warm and humid with patchy morning fog. Low near: 74° Beaumont, 73° Orange and 74° at Port Arthur. Winds: Southeast becoming East 3-8 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: 20% coverage of evening thundershowers becoming mostly clear, warm and humid with patchy morning fog. Low near: 70°. Winds: Southeast to East 2-5 mph becoming Calm.

Triangle Saturday: Partly sunny, hot, humid with 50% coverage of showers/thundershowers. High near: 88° Beaumont, 87° Orange and 88° at Port Arthur. Winds: East becoming Southeast 4-10 mph.

Lakes Area Saturday: Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thundershowers. High near: 89°. Winds: East becoming Southeast 2-7 mph.

Extended Forecast

Sunday(10/07): Partly sunny, warm, humid with a 40% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 75°. High near: 87°. Winds: East-Southeast 4-10 mph.

Monday(10/08): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 10% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 89°. Winds: East to Southeast 5-14 mph.

Tuesday(10/09): Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 88°. Winds: East 5-12 mph.

Wednesday(10/10) Becoming mostly sunny, hot with lower humidity. Low near: 73°. High near: 90°. Winds: Variable becoming Northwest 2-7 mph.

Thursday(10/11): Sunny, hot with low humidity. Low near: 65°. High near: 91°. Winds: North to Northwest 2-5 mph.

Friday(10/12): Sunny, hot with low humidity . Low near: 66°. High near: 89°. Winds: Northeast becoming North 2-7 mph.

© 2018 KBMT