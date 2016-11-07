BEAUMONT — A roller coaster temperature-wise is forecast across SE Texas over the next seven days.

Tonight, there’s a Slight Risk of severe weather in the Lakes Area. Otherwise, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are forecast tonight as a weak front moves through the area.

The weekend looks great with warm afternoon high temperatures and sunny skies.

Sunday Night, a cold front moves through the area. Following the frontal passage, below normal temperatures are forecast the middle of next week with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with highs in the 50’s. Skies will be sunny with low humidity levels during this time.

Next Friday could be quite stormy.

Triangle Tonight: 40% coverage of showers and a few thunderstorms, otherwise mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Low near: 68° Beaumont, 67° Orange and 67° at Port Arthur. Winds: Southeast shifting Southwest 7-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: 50% coverage of showers and thunderstorms, warm and humid, then decreasing cloudiness towards sunrise. Low near: 66°. Winds: Southeast shifting Southwest 5-12 mph.

Triangle Saturday: 20% coverage of morning showers, then becoming sunny and warm during the afternoon. High near: 79° in Beaumont, High near 77° in Orange and High near 79° in Port Arthur. Winds: Southwest to West 5-15 mph.

Lakes Area Saturday: Sunny, warm and dry. High near: 77°. Winds: Southwest to West 3-12 mph with gusts to 22 mph.

Extended Forecast

Hanukkah Sunday (12/02): Mostly sunny, warm and dry. Low near: 53°. High near: 81°. Winds: Variable becoming West 2-7 mph.

Monday (12/03): Mostly sunny, mild and dry. Low near: 55°. High near: 70°. Winds: North 5-15 mph.

Tuesday (12/04): Sunny, cool and dry. Low near: 42°. High near: 55°. Winds: North 5-15 mph.

Wednesday (12/05): Mostly sunny, cool and dry. Low near: 39°. High near: 58°. Winds: Northeast becoming East 3-8 mph.

Thursday (12/06): Increasing afternoon cloudiness, cool and dry. Low near: 45°. High near: 63°. Winds: East-Southeast 6-16 mph.

Friday (12/07) 70% coverage of thunderstorms, windy. Low near: 56°. High near: 74°. Winds: Southeast to South 7-17 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

