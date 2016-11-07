Nothing exciting ahead over the next seven days pertaining to the weather in Southeast Texas, as mainly dry and hot weather will be ahead.



The best chance of rain for the region looks to be on Wednesday, but even then, only a 20% coverage/chance of rain looks to be possible. Besides that, you might get a stray shower here and there, but expect dry conditions.



Temperatures will remain consistently above average for both highs and lows. This time of the year, our average high temperature is about 91°, and the average low is 74°.



Triangle Tonight: Partly cloudy, very warm and humid. Lows in the middle to upper 70s. Winds: South 6-12.

Lakes Area Tonight: Partly cloudy, very warm and humid. Lows in the middle to upper 70s. Winds: South 6-12.

Triangle Monday: Partly cloudy, hot, humid, with an isolated shower possible. Highs in the middle 90s. Winds: South 6-12 mph.

Lakes Area Monday: Partly cloudy, hot, humid, with an isolated shower possible. Highs in the middle 90s. Winds: South 6-12 mph.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday(6/26): Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Low near: 78°. High near: 94°. Winds: South 4-10 mph.

Wednesday(6/27) Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 94°. Winds: South 3-9 mph.

Thursday(6/28): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 10% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 94°. Winds: Southwest 4-10 mph.

Friday(6/29): Mostly sunny, hot, humid with a stray shower possible. Low near: 78°. High near: 94°. Winds: Southwest 4-10 mph.

Saturday(6/30): Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Low near: 77°. High near: 94°. Winds: South 4-10 mph.

Sunday(7/1): Partly sunny, hot and humid. Low near: 76°. High near: 95°. Winds: South 4-10 mph.

Forecast by Meteorologist Eric Brill

