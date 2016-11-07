BEAUMONT — Overnight showers will result in fantastic weather from Wednesday afternoon through the beginning of the weekend.

Why are we going to be seeing the fantastic weather? Well, a cold front will sweep through Southeast Texas, and drop temperatures to near average values. The region also looks to see lower humidity, so it will feel much more refreshing. Humidity levels will rise for Sunday, and overnight lows will reflect (yet again) above average temperatures, but another cold front looks to sweep through late Sunday into early next week, re-enforcing the cooler air.

Triangle Tonight: Evening showers with partly cloudy skies. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds: Southeast 3-9 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Evening showers with partly cloudy skies. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds: Southeast 3-9 mph.

Triangle Wednesday: After an early morning shower, decreasing clouds with decreasing afternoon humidity. Highs on either side of 90°. Winds: North: 5-11 mph.

Lakes Area Wednesday: After an early morning shower, decreasing clouds with decreasing afternoon humidity. Highs on either side of 90°. Winds: North 5-11 mph.

Extended Forecast

Thursday(10/11): Sunny, cooler with low humidity. Low near: 65°. High near: 83°. Winds: North 5-11 mph.

Friday(10/12): Mostly sunny, pleasant with low humidity. Low near: 61°. High near: 81°. Winds: East 4-10 mph.

Saturday(10/13): Mostly sunny, pleasant with low humidity. Low near: 63°. High near: 84°. Winds: Southeast 3-9 mph.

Sunday(10/14): Partly sunny with a 30% coverage of showers late and higher humidity. Low near: 75°. High near: 86°. Winds: South 6-12 mph.

Monday(10/15): Mostly cloudy, cooler a 20% coverage of rain. Low near: 66°. High near: 74°. Winds: Northeast to North 6-12 mph.

Tuesday(10/16): Mostly cloudy and cool. Low near: 61°. High near: 75°. Winds: Southeast 6-12 mph.

