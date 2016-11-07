BEAUMONT — Despite the calendar now saying November, it won't exactly feel like that through the beginning of the work week.....

The cold front that swept through Southeast Texas on Sunday morning kept temperatures down a little bit. Expect to see high temperatures back into the low 80s through Wednesday, as a little bit more sunshine will be around. Rain chances will stay pretty low over the next couple of days, but start to nudge upward for Wednesday.

A cold front is set to move through the region late on Thursday/early on Friday, and deliver below average temperatures for Friday as well as the weekend. This cold front will also result in some more rain showers and storms, but severe weather isn't expected at this point.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with foggy conditions. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds: East 3-9 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and foggy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: East 3-9 mph.

Triangle Monday: Partly sunny skies with a 10% coverage of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds: Southwest 7-13 mph.

Lakes Area Monday: Partly sunny skies with a 10% coverage of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds: Southwest 7-13 mph.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday(11/06): 10% coverage of light showers under partly sunny skies. Low near: 66°. High near: 82°. Winds: North to South 4-10 mph.

Wednesday(11/07): Partly sunny with a 40% coverage of rain. Low near: 67°. High near: 81°. Winds: Southeast 3-8 mph.

Thursday(11/08): Mostly cloudy with a 40% coverage of rain. Low near: 66°. High near: 79°. Winds: Southeast 3-9 mph.

Friday(11/09): Mostly cloudy skies to begin the day, with a 40% coverage of rain/storms that will mainly be earlier in the day. More sunshine will develop later in the PM hours. Breezy with temperatures falling through the afternoon. Low near: 59°. High near: 62°. Winds: North 14-20 mph.

Saturday(11/10): Decreasing clouds and cooler. Low near: 49°. High near: 62°. Winds: Northeast 6-12 mph.

Sunday(11/11): Mostly sunny skies and cool. Low near: 48°. High near: 66°. Winds: North 5-11 mph.

