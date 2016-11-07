Low rain chances are forecast across SE Texas Friday and Saturday. However, scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast Sunday and Monday due to a surge of gulf moisture into SE Texas. Then, Tuesday through next Thursday, middle-level high pressure should keep rain chances low between a 20-30% coverage. Otherwise, temperatures will persist in the middle 70’s with highs in the lower to middle 90’s the next seven days.

Triangle Tonight: becoming mostly clear, warm and humid with patchy fog. Low near: 74° Beaumont, 71° Orange and 74° at Port Arthur. Winds: South becoming Southeast 2-8 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Becoming mostly clear, humid with patchy fog. Low near: 70°. Winds: South becoming Southeast 2-5 mph becoming Calm.

Triangle Friday: Partly cloudy, hot, humid with Heat Indices between 97-100°. High near: 94° Beaumont, 91° Orange and 93° at Port Arthur. Winds: East becoming Southeast 2-10 mph.

Lakes Area Friday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid with Heat Indices between 97-100°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 2-7 mph.

Extended Forecast

Saturday(6/09): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 10% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 3-10 mph.

Sunday(6/10): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 4-12 mph.

Monday(6/11): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 40% coverage of afternoon/evening thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 92°. Winds: South 4-12 mph.

Tuesday(6/12) Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 95°. Winds: Southwest becoming South 3-10 mph.

Wednesday(6/13): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 94°. Winds: Southwest becoming South 5-12 mph.

Thursday(6/14): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 5-13 mph.

