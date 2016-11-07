True summertime weather conditions are forecast across SE Texas the next seven days. Minimal rain chances (10-20% coverage) are forecast mainly due to day time heating Tuesday through next Friday. This weekend, mid-level high pressure may preclude the area from picking up any rainfall with afternoon highs warming into the middle 90’s. However, by next Monday, upper-level high pressure will move west as a surge of moisture moves….scattered showers/storms will result.

Triangle Tonight: Partly cloudy, very warm and humid. Low near: 77° Beaumont, 77° Orange and 78° at Port Arthur. Winds: South 2-10.

Lakes Area Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Low near: 75°. Winds: South 2-5 mph.

Triangle Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a 10% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Heat Index between 101 and 104°. High near: 92° Beaumont, 90° Orange and 92° at Port Arthur. Winds: South 2-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 10% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Heat Index between 102 and 104°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 2-7 mph.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday(6/27) Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 10% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 92°. Winds: Southwest becoming South 3-8 mph.

Thursday(6/28): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 92°. Winds: Southwest becoming South 4-10 mph.

Friday(6/29): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 20% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 4-10 mph.

Saturday(6/30): Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Low near: 77°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 3-9 mph.

Sunday(7/01): Mostly sunny, hot, humid. Low near: 76°. High near: 94°. Winds: South 2-7 mph.

Monday(7/02): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 92°. Winds: Southeast becoming South 2-7 mph.

