BEAUMONT — Sunny, warm and dry through Saturday..

The forecast is looking great for anything outdoors. Plenty of sun with comfortable temperatures near 80.

Late Sunday into Monday another cold front will swing through Southeast Texas. The front will bring a few showers and cloud cover to the area. Temperatures next week will only reach the 70's with lows in the 50's and 60's.

Triangle Today: Sunny, low humidity. Highs near 80. Winds: North 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Sunny, low humidity. Highs near 80. Winds: North 5-10 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows near 60. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Clear, cool. Lows in the upper 50's. Winds: Northeast 3-8 mph.

Extended Forecast

Friday(10/12): Sunny, pleasant with low humidity . Low near: 60°. High near: 80°. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Saturday(10/13): Mostly sunny, pleasant with low humidity. Low near: 63°. High near: 83°. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Sunday(10/14): Partly sunny with a 20% coverage of showers late. Low near: 72°. High near: 86°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Monday(10/15): Partly sunny, 30% coverage of rain. Low near: 70°. High near: 79°. Winds: North 5-15 mph.

Tuesday(10/16) Mostly cloudy, 20% coverage of showers. Low near: 59°. High near: 73°. Winds: North 5-12 mph.

Wednesday(10/17): Mostly cloudy, 20% coverage of showers. Low near: 58°. High near: 72°. Winds: Northeast 5-12 mph.

