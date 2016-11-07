Temperatures reach the middle 90's with a very low chance for rain today.

High pressure is building over Southeast Texas the next several days and will keep our forecast hot and dry. Please be careful in the afternoon heat and take a lot of water breaks. Try to slow and cool off as much as you can. Highs each day will reach the middle 90's through most of next week.

Triangle Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Highs in the middle 90's. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Highs in the middle 90's. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and humid. Lows in the middle 70's. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and humid. Lows in the lower 70's. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday(5/30): Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Low near: 75°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Thursday(5/31): Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Low near: 75°. High near: 94°. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Friday(6/1) Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Low near: 77°. High near: 95°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Saturday(6/2) Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Low near: 75°. High near: 96°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Sunday(6/3) Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Low near: 76°. High near: 95°. Winds: West 5-10 mph.

Monday(6/4) Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Low near: 77°. High near: 94°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Forecast by 12News Meteorologist Jeff Gerber

