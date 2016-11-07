Hot temperatures and a lack of rain look to dominate the weather to wrap-up May.

Temperatures will continue to remain above average with high pressure strengthening it's grip throughout Southeast Texas. As the week progresses onward (and eventually evolves into the weekend), temperatures even have the opportunity to reach the upper 90s!

The above average temperatures and lack of rain activity will result in the opportunity of a drought returning to Southeast Texas as the middle of June approaches.

Stay cool and hydrated!

Triangle Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Highs in the middle 90's. Winds: Southwest 6-12 mph.

Lakes Area Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Highs in the middle 90's. Winds: Southwest 6-12 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and humid. Lows in the middle to lower 70s. Winds: Southwest 5-11 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and humid. Lows from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Winds: Southwest 5-11 mph.

Extended Forecast

Thursday(5/31): Partly sunny, hot and humid. Low near: 75°. High near: 94°. Winds: South 6-12 mph.

Friday(6/1) Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Low near: 75°. High near: 95°. Winds: South 6-12 mph.

Saturday(6/2) Partly sunny, hot and humid. Low near: 75°. High near: 96°. Winds: Southwest 6-12 mph.

Sunday(6/3) Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Low near: 74°. High near: 97°. Winds: West 5-11 mph.

Monday(6/4) Partly sunny, hot and humid. Low near: 72°. High near: 96°. Winds: Southwest 5-11 mph.

Tuesday(6/5) Partly sunny, hot and humid. Low near: 74°. High near: 97°. Winds: Southwest 5-11 mph.

Forecast by Meteorologist Eric Brill

