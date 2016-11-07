Warm nights, hot days, and a lack of rain activity is what looks to dominate Southeast Texas for the last week of June.



If you enjoyed the weather that was given to you on Saturday, boy, do I have a treat for you! Heat index values look to stay above 100° from the late morning hours until the evening comes about. Make sure to keep cool, stay hydrated, and keep an eye on the pets, elderly and children.



Of course, these temperatures are far from foreign for Southeast Texas, but it doesn't appear that a cool down will be happening any time soon! After all, August is typically our warmest/hottest month of the year, and that isn't too far away!

Triangle Tonight: Partly cloudy, very warm and humid. Lows in the middle to upper 70s. Winds: South 6-12.

Lakes Area Tonight: Partly cloudy, very warm and humid. Lows in the middle to upper 70s. Winds: South 6-12.

Triangle Sunday: Partly cloudy, hot, humid. Highs in the lower 90s. Winds: South 7-13 mph.

Lakes Area Sunday: Partly cloudy, hot, humid. Highs in the middle 90s. Winds: South 7-13 mph.

Extended Forecast

Monday(6/25): Partly cloudy, hot, humid. Low near: 77°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 5-11 mph.

Tuesday(6/26): Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Low near: 77°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 4-10 mph.

Wednesday(6/27) Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 94°. Winds: South 3-9 mph.

Thursday(6/28): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 10% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 94°. Winds: South 4-10 mph.

Friday(6/29): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 10% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 4-10 mph.

Saturday(6/30): Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Low near: 77°. High near: 94°. Winds: South 4-10 mph.

Forecast by Meteorologist Eric Brill

