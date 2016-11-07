Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast across SE Texas Through Saturday with the coverage decreasing with east afternoon. However, hotter, drier weather is then forecast Sunday and Memorial Day with highs in the middle 90’s. Tuesday and Wednesday, a slight chance of late-day showers and thunderstorms is possible with hot, humid weather conditions.

Triangle Tonight: 20% evening showers, otherwise partly cloudy, warm and humid with patchy fog. Low near: 69° Beaumont, 68° Orange and 70° at Port Arthur. Winds: Light and Variable becoming Calm.

Lakes Area Tonight: 20% evening showers, otherwise partly cloudy, warm and humid with patchy fog. Low near: 62°. Winds: Light and variable becoming Calm.

Triangle Thursday: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a 60% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. High near: 88° at Beaumont, 87° at Orange, 88° at Port Arthur. Winds: Northeast becoming East 2-10 mph.

Lakes Area Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 50% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. High near: 91°. Winds: Northeast becoming East 2-5 mph.

Extended Forecast

Friday(5/25): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 40% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 70°. High near: 91°. Winds: Northeast becoming Southeast 2-7 mph.

Saturday(5/26) Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 43% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 71°. High near: 92°. Winds: Northeast becoming South 2-5 mph.

Sunday(5/27): Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Low near: 72°. High near: 94°. Winds: North becoming Northeast 2-7 mph.

Memorial Day Monday(5/28): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 10% coverage of late afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 73°. High near: 94°. Winds: Northeast 7-12 mph.

Tuesday(5/29): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of late afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 73°. High near: 95°. Winds: North 3-8 mph.

Wednesday(5/30): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of late afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 73°. High near: 96°. Winds: North becoming South 2-10 mph.

Forecast by Chief Meteorologist Patrick Vaughn

