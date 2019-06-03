Every day over the next seven days has a chance of rain….

Breezy southerly winds will keep temperatures up tonight…in the middle to upper 60’s. Saturday, mostly cloudy skies and windy south winds are forecast with a 40% coverage of showers and a few thunderstorms is forecast for the Triangle during the afternoon/evening hours. The Lakes Area will have a better chance at about a 60% coverage.

The front will then stall over SE Texas Sunday and Monday which will continue to keep scattered showers in the forecast. North of the front, temperatures will be cooler, but warm, humid weather conditions are expected in the Triangle.

The front will then lift north on Tuesday allowing the entire area to enjoy the warm, humid conditions.

Locally heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast Wednesday and Thursday ahead of cooler weather next Friday due to a cold front.

Triangle Tonight: Cloudy, warm, breezy and humid with a 10% coverage of light showers. Low near: 68° in Beaumont, 66° Orange and 67° at Port Arthur. Winds: South 10-15 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Cloudy, warm, breezy and humid with a 20% coverage of light showers. Low near: 66°. Winds: South 8-12 mph.

Triangle Saturday: Mostly cloudy, warm, humid, breezy with a 40% coverage of afternoon showers possibly with a few thunderstorms. High near: 78° in Beaumont, near 76° in Orange and near 78° in Port Arthur. Winds: South 15-20 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Lakes Area Saturday: Mostly cloudy, warm, humid, breezy with a 60% coverage of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High near: 76°. Winds: South 8-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Extended Forecast

Sunday (3/10): Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 30% coverage of showers. Low near: 63°. High near: 77°. Winds: Northeast becoming East 4-12 mph.

Monday (3/11): Cloudy, warm, humid with a 50% coverage of showers – cooler north of the stalled front in the Lakes Area. Low near: 64°. High near: 74°. Winds: East-Northeast 6-12 mph.

Tuesday (3/12): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid, breezy with a 30% coverage of showers. Low near: 64. High near 75°. Winds: East becoming Southeast 6-20 mph.

Wednesday (3/13): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid, windy with an 80 % coverage of locally heavy rain and thunderstorms during the afternoon/evening. Low near: 69°. High near: 75°. Winds: South 6-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Thursday (3/14): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid, windy with an 80% coverage of locally heavy rain and thunderstorms during the afternoon/evening. Low near: 69°. High near: 76°. Winds: South shifting North late 6-20 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Friday (3/15): AM sun, then increasing afternoon cloudiness with a 20% coverage of showers late, otherwise cooler. Low near: 54°. High near: 65°. Winds: North 5-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.